Brutal Canadian Action Horror 'For the Sake of Vicious' Promo Trailer

"This is my house." Raven Banner has released an official promo trailer for a brutal Canadian action horror film titled For the Sake of Vicious, which is currently being sold at the (virtual) Cannes Market this summer. It hasn't premiered anywhere yet, but it looks like it will play very well at genre festivals this fall. The film is about a single mother who returns from a late shift on Halloween to find a maniac hiding out in her home with a hostage. But once she finds out what's going on, more people start to come to her home. Lora Burke stars, joined by Nick Smyth, Colin Paradine, and James Fler. Yow this looks extra violent and twisted. This is an intense, full-on red band trailer so watch out! There's no nudity, but it is extremely bloody and brutal. One of those home invasion horrors that flips and becomes a vengeance flick in the end.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Gabriel Carrer & Reese Eveneshen's For the Sake of Vicious, from YouTube:

For The Sake Of Vicious stars Lora Burke as a nurse and single mother who returns from a late shift on Halloween to find a maniac hiding out with a hostage in her home. As a wave of violent intruders descend upon the neighborhood and lay siege, the nurse soon realizes the only way out of the situation is to become as violent as everyone else. For the Sake of Vicious is co-directed and co-written by Canadian filmmakers Gabriel Carrer (director of If a Tree Falls, Kill, In the House of Flies, The Demolisher) & Reese Eveneshen (director of Dead Genesis, Defective) making their first feature film together. Produced by Avi Federgreen along with Carrer & Eveneshen. The film is being sold at the Cannes Market this year, and hasn't premiered at any festivals yet. There's still no release date setup yet - stay tuned for updates. How crazy does this look?