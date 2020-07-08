Bryan Cranston & His Captive Gorilla in 'The One and Only Ivan' Trailer

"Does the baby elephant get to be free?" Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The One and Only Ivan, a live-action hybrid mix with CGI animals telling the story of a gorilla who tries to escape captivity. This was originally going to open in theaters this summer, but Disney has shifted it directly to a Disney+ streaming premiere on the service later in August. The story is about a gorilla named Ivan who tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella after the arrival a young new baby elephant named Ruby. Together they hatch a plan to escape from captivity. The movie stars Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan; Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella; Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle; Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby; with Ramon Rodriquez, Ariana Greenblatt, Chaka Khan, Mike White, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo, and Bryan Cranston as Mack, the mall’s owner. Well, this looks absolutely wonderful! It's lovely to see a story about setting animals free.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Thea Sharrock's The One and Only Ivan, from YouTube:

Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The One and Only Ivan is directed by English filmmaker Thea Sharrock, making her second feature after directing the movie Me Before You previously; in addition to some TV work and theater work as well. The screenplay is written by Mike White, adapted from the best-selling book by Katherine Applegate. It's produced by John Flanagan, Angelina Jolie, Allison Shearmur, and Brigham Taylor. Disney will debut Sharrock's The One and Only Ivan streaming exclusively on the Disney+ service starting August 14th coming soon this summer. First impression? Who's ready to see this already?