Bryce Dallas Howard's Documentary Film About 'Dads' Official Trailer

"Your only as happy as your family." Apple TV has unveiled the first trailer for a feature documentary titled Dads, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It also marks the feature directorial debut of actress Bryce Dallas Howard; she has made a few shorts but this is her first real film. Director Bryce Dallas Howard teams up with her father, Ron Howard, to explore contemporary fatherhood through anecdotes and wisdom from famous funnymen such as Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, and more. Described as "a joyful exploration of modern fatherhood, this doc gathers the testimonies of dads around the world, from famous comedians to everyday parents. Their unfiltered stories speak to the beauty, struggles, and ridiculous hilarity of being a dad today." This looks so delightful and heartwarming! Jump in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bryce Dallas Howard's doc Dads, from Apple's YouTube:

Bryce Dallas Howard's Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary film that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood's funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more. Dads is directed by American actress / filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard, marking her feature directorial debut after directing a few short films, and an episode of "The Mandalorian", previously. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Apple will debut Bryce Dallas Howard's doc Dads streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting June 19th this month. For info on the film, visit Apple TV's website. Want to watch?