Camila Mendes in Inheritance Mystery Thriller 'Dangerous Lies' Trailer

"Kinda have the feeling we're being followed…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a mystery thriller titled Dangerous Lies, marking the feature directorial debut of a veteran TV filmmaker named Michael Scott. When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she's drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she's going to survive, she'll have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves. It seems as if viewers can never get enough of these stories about "a complex web of lies, deception, and murder", who is doing what and why and who is this person. Camila Mendes (from "Riverdale") stars, along with Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, plus Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould. This kinda has a super serious, cheesy TV movie version of Knives Out vibe, about a young caretaker who gets the inheritance causing everyone else to freak out. Not too sure it's worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Scott's Dangerous Lies, from Netflix's YouTube:

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, she will have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves. Dangerous Lies, formerly known as Windfall, is directed by veteran TV filmmaker Michael Scott, making his feature directorial debut after decades of TV directing previously, including episodes of "Date My Dad" and "Cedar Cove" and lots of TV movies. The screenplay is written by David Golden. Produced by Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston; executive produced by Michael Scott, Harvey Kahn. Netflix releases Scott's Dangerous Lies streaming exclusively starting April 30th this month.