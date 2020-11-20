Can Songs Save the World? Trailer for 'Doin' My Drugs' Documentary

"I thought I had it all…" Freestyle Digital Media has debuted a trailer for the indie documentary Doin' My Drugs, from filmmaker Tyler Q. Rosen. The title is a reference not to drugs, but to medicine, as the doc is about a musician who has HIV. This first premiered at the CPH:DOX Film Festival last year, and arrives on VOD this fall. Danish singer Thomas Muchimba Buttenschøn, whom was born HIV positive to Danish & Zambian parents, is doing something truly unique to get people tested for HIV: he's putting on a concert where, instead of purchasing a ticket, you take an HIV test. The film tells the story of Thomas Muchimba Buttenschøn and his crusade to use his music to wipe out AIDS in his native Zambia and beyond. This looks like a powerful, uplifting story of a successful individual using his success and money for good, to make the world a safer place. That's much more rare than you think. This looks like a heartwarming doc film to enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Tyler Q. Rosen's doc Doin' My Drugs, from YouTube:

Born in Zambia in 1985 to a Zambian mother and Danish father, Thomas Muchimba Buttenschøn is diagnosed HIV positive as an infant. His parents subsequently learn they are infected. The family moves to Denmark for treatment, but by the time Thomas is nine he's lost both his mother and father. After becoming deathly ill himself at 13, Buttenschøn begins antiretroviral (ARV) treatment and regains his health. He throws himself into music, becomes a Danish pop star, marries and fathers two sons. While he is able to live a full and healthy life with the virus, he recognizes that his native Zambia remains trapped in a senseless HIV/AIDS epidemic. The government offers ARV treatment for free, but a staggering 13% of Zambians are infected with HIV and remain untreated. Thomas is inspired to use his music and personal story of survival and triumph to confront the stigma and fight the spread of HIV worldwide. Doin' My Drugs is directed by filmmaker Tyler Q. Rosen, a production designer making his feature directorial debut with this doc. This first premiered at the CPH:DOX Film Festival last year. Freestyle DM will release Rosen's Doin' My Drugs doc direct-to-VOD in the US starting December 1st next month. Visit the film's official site.