Cannes 2020 Announces Line-Up of 56 Films That Would've Premiered

There is no Cannes Film Festival this year, but there are Cannes Film Festival films this year. Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux from Cannes officially announced a selection of 56 films that would've been in the main line-up at the 2020 festival. It's still hard to figure out what the point of this is, but they've been saying it's to bring attention to these films and allow them to exist with the "official Cannes selection" designation. "Comprising fifty-six films to be accompanied by the Festival for their release in cinemas and screenings at certain festivals." The 56 films are listed in brand new, very basic categories including "The Faithful" (or at least selected once before), "The Newcomers" (first time at Cannes), finally "The First Features", along with some documentaries and comedies. Truffle Hunters from Sundance is listed, and Peninsula, the Korean zombie horror Train to Busan sequel, plus Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and also Pixar's Soul.

Here's the complete selection of 2020 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

THE FAITHFUL (14 FILMS):

The French Dispatch - dir. Wes Anderson (USA)

Été - dir. François Ozon (France)

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) - dir. Naomi Kawase (Japan)

Lovers Rock - dir. Steve McQueen (United Kingdom)

Mangrove - dir. Steve McQueen (United Kingdom)

Another Round (Druk) - dir. Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

DNA (ADN) - dir. Maïwenn (Algeria/France)

Last Words - dir. Jonathan Nossiter (USA)

Heaven: To the Land of Happiness - dir. Im Sang-Soo (South Korea)

Forgotten We'll Be (El Olvido Que Seremos) - dir. Fernando Trueba (Spain)

Peninsula - dir. Yeon Sang-Ho (South Korea)

In The Dusk (Au Crépuscule) - dir. Sharunas Bartas (Lituania)

Home Front (Des Hommes) - dir. Lucas Belvaux (Belgium)

The Real Thing - dir. Kôji Fukada (Japan)

THE NEWCOMERS (14 FILMS):

Passion Simple - dir. Danielle Arbid (Lebanon)

A Good Man - dir. Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France)

Les Choses Qu'on Dit, Les Choses Qu'on Fait - dir. Emmanuel Mouret (France)

Souad - dir. Ayten Amin (Egypt)

Limbo - dir. Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom)

Rogue (Red Soil) - dir. Farid Bentoumi (France)

Sweat - dir. Magnus Von Horn (Sweden)

Teddy - dir. Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France)

February (Février) - dir. Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria)

Ammonite - dir. Francis Lee (United Kingdom)

Un Médecin de Nuit - dir. Elie Wajeman (France)

Enfant Terrible - dir. Oskar Roehler (Germany)

Nadia, Butterfly - dir. Pascal Plante (Canada)

Here We Are - dir. Nir Bergman (Israel)

THE FIRST FEATURES (15 FILMS):

Falling - dir. Viggo Mortensen (USA)

Pleasue - dir. Ninja Thyberg (Sweden)

Slalom - dir. Charlène Favier (France)

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) - dir. Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)

Broken Keys (Fausse Note) - dir. Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon)

Ibrahim - dir. Samir Guesmi (France)

Beginning (Au Commencement) - dir. Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia)

Gagarine - dirs. Fanny Liatard & Jérémy Trouilh (France)

16 Springs (16 Printemps) - dir. Suzanne Lindon (France)

Vaurien - dir. Peter Dourountzis (France)

Garçon Chiffon - dir. Nicolas Maury (France)

Should the Wind Fall (Si Le Vent Tombe) - dir. Nora Martirosyan (Armenia)

John and The Hole - dir. Pascual Sisto (USA)

Striding Into the Wind - dir. Wei Shujun (China)

The Death of Cinema and My Father Too - dir. Dani Rosenberg (Israel)

AN OMNIBUS FILM:

Septet: The Story of Hong Kong - dirs. Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping

3 DOCUMENTARY FILMS:

The Billion Road (En Route Pour Le Milliard) - dir. Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of Congo)

The Truffle Hunters - dirs. Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw (USA)

9 Days In Raqqa - dir. Xavier de Lauzanne (France)

5 COMEDY FILMS:

Antoinette Dans Les Cévènnes - dir. Caroline Vignal (France)

Les Deux Alfred - dir. Bruno Podalydès (France)

The Big Hit (Un Triomphe) - dir. Emmanuel Courcol (France)

L'Origine Du Monde - dir. Laurent Lafitte (France)

Le Discours - dir. Laurent Tirard (France)

4 ANIMATED FILMS:

Earwig and the Witch (Aya to Majo) - dir. Gorô Miyazaki (Japan)

Flee - dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark)

Josep - dir. Aurel (France)

Soul - dir. Pete Docter (USA)

So that's the line-up for Cannes 2020. We still don't really know what the point of all this is. Some of these films will go on to play at other festivals (Toronto, San Sebastian) but others will just be released in theaters like usual. But now they will be allowed to put the "Cannes 2020 Official Selection" laurel on the poster. I guess that's all that this is about? I wish, of course, that we could watch these films at a festival or celebrate them some other way, but that's impossible. So for now… it's just a gesture and a publicity stunt. Which is a bit strange, but everything this year is strange… And everything happening this year is unprecedented. It seems like, from this line-up, that Cannes 2020 might've been another damn good year. I'm looking forward to the chance to catch most of these films sometime in the near future. For now, read my "Cannes 2020 At-Home" recap and stay tuned for more updates on festivals in 2020. And we'll be back again for Cannes 2021.