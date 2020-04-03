Capture the Wolf in New Trailer for Epic Danish 'Valhalla' Action Film

"Keep all warriors in readiness." Madman Films in Australia has debuted a new official trailer for a Danish fantasy epic titled Valhalla, which already opened in Denmark (and a few other countries) last fall. But is still awaiting release in the rest of the world. Viking children Røskva and Tjalfe embark on an adventurous journey from Midgard to Valhalla with the gods Thor and Loki. Life in Valhalla, however, turns out to be threatened by the dreaded Fenrir wolf and the god's barbaric archenemies, the Jotnar. Side by side with the gods the two children must fight to save Valhalla from the end of the world. Starring Roland Møller as Thor, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Freja, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir as Sif, Ali Sivandi as Skrymer, plus Jacob Lohmann, Patricia Schumann, Andreas Jessen, and Stine Fischer Christensen. This looks cool! Definitely a Scandinavian cinema take on the classic Ragnarok fairy tale, but it still looks entertaining.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Fenar Ahmad's Valhalla, direct from YouTube:

The Viking children Røskva and Tjalfe embark on an adventurous journey from Midgard to Valhalla with the gods Thor and Loki. Life in Valhalla, however, turns out to be threatened by the dreaded Fenrir wolf and the god's barbaric archenemies, the Jotnar. Side by side with the gods the children must fight together to save Valhalla from the end of the world - Ragnarok. Valhalla is directed by Czech-Danish filmmaker Fenar Ahmad, director of the films Ækte vare and Darkland previously, and a few other documentaries. The screenplay is written by Fenar Ahmad and Adam August; based on comics by Peter Madsen. Produced by Jacob Jarek. This already opened in Denmark last fall, as well as a few other countries. Madman Films will release Valhalla in Australian cinemas (+ VOD) sometime later this year. Stay tuned for more updates.