Carla Juri & Alec Secareanu in First Trailer for Sinister Horror 'Amulet'

"Mother won't like it…" Magnolia has debuted the first official trailer for a horror thriller titled Amulet, marking the feature directorial debut of English actress Romola Garai. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight section, and it's also playing at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea coming up this summer. An ex-soldier, living homeless in London, is offered a place to stay at a decaying house inhabited by a young woman and her dying mother. When he starts to fall for her, he cannot ignore his suspicion that something sinister is going on in this decrepit home. The film stars Alec Secareanu and Carla Juri, with Angeliki Papoulia and Imelda Staunton. Are these ladies witches?! Or demons?! Just waiting to devour this man's soul? This is a seriously creepy, gross, very unsettling trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Romola Garai's Amulet, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

Following an accident that leaves him homeless in London, former soldier Tomaz is brought to the rotting home of Magda, a lonely woman in desperate need of help as she looks after her dying mother. Though at first resistant, Magda eventually welcomes him into their lives and allows him to help her care for them. But as he worms his way into their routine and begins to fall for Magda, Tomaz starts to notice strange, unexplainable, and ugly phenomena. Something seems very wrong with the mysterious old woman who never leaves the top floor, and Magda may in fact be enslaved to do her otherworldly bidding. Amulet is both written and directed by English actress / filmmaker Romola Garai, making her feature directorial debut with this film after one other short film previously. Produced by Maggie Monteith and Matthew James Wilkinson. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight section. Magnolia Pictures will debut Garai's Amulet in select theaters + on VOD starting July 24th this summer. Scared yet?