Carla Juri & Gemma Chan in New US Trailer for 'Intrigo: Dear Agnes'

"How much are you prepared to pay?" Lionsgate has released an official US trailer for the next film in the Intrigo trilogy, this one officially titled Intrigo: Dear Agnes. We featured the trilogy teaser last year, and the main trailer for Intrigo: Death of an Author earlier this year. This is the second feature film in the big screen adaptation of the mystery series. With the death of her husband, Agnes is desperate for money. Then she runs into her old friend Henny, who is enraged at her unfaithful spouse, Peter. Henny makes Agnes a shocking offer—enough cash to live a better life, if she will murder Peter and get rid of him. All this leads to an "explosive, unforgettable climax." Based on a series of short stories from Sweden, of course. This specific murder thriller stars Carla Juri, Gemma Chan, Jamie Sives, Jason Wong, Laurie Kynaston, and Cal MacAninch. The first story featured Ben Kingsley and Benno Fürmann. This one looks a bit more soap opera-y than the first film, but that might be just what the doctor ordered for some of us. Take a look below.

Here's the full US trailer (+ posters) for Daniel Alfredson's Intrigo: Dear Agnes, direct from YouTube:

You can still view the official trailer for Intrigo: Death of an Author here, or a main teaser for the trilogy.

Based on the global best-seller by Hakan Nesser and starring Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley (Ghandi), this tense, riveting thriller will keep you guessing. After an author named David plots the seemingly accidental murder of his wife, her body is never recovered, and he’s convinced that she’s still alive. Meanwhile, as David translates the final novel by a writer who also died mysteriously, he finds himself attracted to the man’s sultry widow. Fact or fiction, life or death… in this tale, nothing is certain. Intrigo: Death of an Author, the first of three films as part of The Intrigo Anthology, is directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Daniel Alfredson, of many films including Tic Tac, Straydogs, Wolf, Echoes from the Dead, Kidnapping Mr. Heineken, Blackway, plus the sequels The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest. The screenplay is by Daniel Alfredson and Birgitta Bongenhielm; adapted directly from the novels by Håkan Nesser. The films already opened in Germany in late 2018. Lionsgate will release this next film, Intrigo: Dear Agnes, in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 8th, 2020 coming up soon. The first film already debuted in January, the final film (Samaria) will be out in a few months. Who's intrigued?