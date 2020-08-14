Carlie Guevara in Award-Winning Film 'The Garden Left Behind' Trailer

"Are there issues in your life that might complicate the transition process?" Dark Star Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie drama called The Garden Left Behind, from Brazilian filmmaker Flavio Alves. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, where it won the prestigious Audience Award in the Visions section. It also won tons of other awards at various film festivals last year, including Best Editing in a Narrative Feature at the Woodstock Film Festival. The emotional drama tells the story of a young Mexican trans woman and her grandmother who navigate life as undocumented immigrants in New York. The film stars Carlie Guevara as Tina, with Danny Flaherty, Tamara M. Williams, Ed Asner, Michael Madsen, and Miriam Cruz as her grandmother Eliana. Early reviews say that the film is "a soft, brief, genuine connection to a community that deserves compassion." This looks like it's worth discovering.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Flavio Alves' The Garden Left Behind, direct from YouTube:

The film traces the relationship between Tina (Guevara), a young Mexican trans woman, and Eliana (Cruz), her grandmother, as they navigate Tina’s transition and struggle to build a life for themselves as undocumented immigrants in New York City. As Tina begins the process of transitioning, Eliana struggles to understand Tina and fears that their life together in America is no longer what they bargained for. Tina finds camaraderie in a small but mighty transgender advocate group, but soon, Tina ends up having to fight for the life that she’s meant to live – facing violent threats, insurmountable medical costs, questions about her legal immigration status, and increasing skepticism from the man she loves. She begins to lose all hope, but has unknowingly become the only hope for a shy young man who has been watching her closely from afar. The Garden Left Behind is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Flavio Alves, making his first feature film after numerous shorts and producing many other films previously. The screenplay is by Flavio Alves and John Rotondo. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Dark Star will release The Garden Left Behind in "virtual cinemas" on August 28th then on VOD starting in September.