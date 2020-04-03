Carly Chaikin & Samara Weaving in Trailer for 'Last Moment of Clarity'

"I just have to know if it's you!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a mystery thriller titled Last Moment of Clarity, the feature directorial debut of brothers Colin & James Krisel. A normal New Yorker's life is upended when his girlfriend is murdered by the Bulgarian mob. He flees to Paris to stay safe. Years later, he sees a similar looking woman in a movie. Obsession with past love takes Sam to Los Angeles to look for answers, only to put him back into the sights of the Bulgarians. Described as an "updated Hitchcockian thriller in the vein of Vertigo and Rear Window," it "will keep you guessing until the final frame." Starring Samara Weaving and Carly Chaikin as the two main women, with Zach Avery, Udo Kier, Brian Cox, Hal Ozsan, and Pasha D. Lychnikoff. No surprise, this trailer gives away a lot to get you more curious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Colin & James Krisels' Last Moment of Clarity, from YouTube:

After his girlfriend Georgia (Samara Weaving) is murdered by European mobsters, Sam (Zach Avery) flees to Paris to hide out. Years later, he sees a woman in a Hollywood film who he's certain is Georgia. In L.A. to investigate, he encounters enigmatic Kat (Carly Chaikin), who impulsively decides to help him on his quest. But when Sam meets the mystery actress face-to-face, his life spins out of control. Last Moment of Clarity is directed by first-time filmmakers Colin Krisel & James Krisel, both making their directorial debut with this film. Produced by Stephen Israel, Andrew Levitas, and Allan Loeb. Lionsgate will release the Krisels' Last Moment of Clarity direct-to-VOD & streaming starting on May 19th this summer. Interested?