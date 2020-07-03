Celia Imrie Helps Open a Bakery in British Comedy 'Love Sarah' Trailer

"We make our bakery something to remind them of home." Parkland Pics has debuted an official trailer for a British comedy titled Love Sarah, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Eliza Schroeder. This initially premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and is set to arrive on VOD in the UK starting this September. A young woman wishes to fulfill her mother's dream of opening her own bakery in Notting Hill, London. To do this, she enlists the help of an old friend and her grandma. Celia Imrie stars with Shannon Tarbet, Shelley Conn, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Bill Paterson. This seems charming and enjoyable in a rather cliche uplifting, feel-good way. But then again, who doesn't love baked goods? And watching a mishmash of nice people build a London bakery from scratch does look quite delectable. Dig in.

Here's the official trailer (+ UK poster) for Eliza Schroeder's Love Sarah, direct from YouTube:

Love Sarah, an uplifting drama, is a film about a young woman who enlists the help of her mother’s best friend and her eccentric estranged grandmother to fulfil her late mother’s dream of opening a bakery in Notting Hill. Love Sarah is directed by British filmmaker Eliza Schroeder, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films and TV projects previously. The screenplay is written by Jake Brunger, based on an original story by Eliza Schroeder, Jake Brunger, and Mahalia Rimmer. This first premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year. Parkland Pictures will release Schroeder's Love Sarah direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on September 7th in the UK. No US release is set yet. Who's interested in watching?