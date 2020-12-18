'Chadwick Boseman: A Man Among Men' Promo Trailer from Netflix

"I'm happy that I got to be a part of sharing his genius with the world." Netflix has released a featurette for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a 1920s blues movie from filmmaker George C. Wolfe (Nights in Rodanthe, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks). The film debuts on Netflix today - and this final trailer is in memory of the talented Chadwick Boseman, who passed away this year. It's his final film and final performance. Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson's play of the same name. Viola Davis stars as "Mama Blues", also known as Ma Rainey, and Boseman co-stars as her horn player Levee; with Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown, and Taylour Paige. This trailer really makes me want to watch this film, but it also makes me really sad we won't ever see more great performances from Chadwick again.

The "Chadwick Boseman: A Man Among Men" trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom here, to see more footage.

Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her ambitious horn player (Chadwick Boseman), and the white management determined to control the legendary "Mother of the Blues." Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is directed by Emmy-nominated American filmmaker George C. Wolfe, director of the films Nights in Rodanthe and You're Not You previously, as well as lots of TV work including The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The screenplay is written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson; based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play of the same name - first performance in 1982. Produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Netflix releases Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in select theaters in November, then debuts streaming starting on December 18th this month. Who's planning to watch it?