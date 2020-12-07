Charles Dance & Maxine Peake in US Trailer for 'The Delivered' Film

"Who goes there…? I'll send thee back to Satan!" Quiver Dist. has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie drama from England titled The Delivered, also known as Fanny Lye Deliver'd for its UK release. This originally premiered at last year's London Film Festival, and it launches direct-to-VOD in January. Set on an isolated farm in Shropshire in 1657, this tells the story of Fanny Lye, a woman who learns to transcend her oppressive marriage and discover a new world of possibility - albeit at great personal cost. Living a life of Puritan stricture with husband John and young son Arthur, Fanny Lye's world is shaken to its core by the unexpected arrival of two strangers in need, a young couple closely pursued by a ruthless sheriff and his deputy. This stars Maxine Peake as Fanny Lye, with Charles Dance, Freddie Fox, Tanya Reynolds, and Zak Adams. This is definitely not my cup 'o tea, but I'm sure others will find something in it to enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Clay's The Delivered, from Quiver's YouTube:

Fanny Lye (Maxine Peake) lives a quiet Puritan life with her husband John (Charles Dance) and young son Arthur (Zak Adams), but her simple world is shaken to its core by the unexpected arrival of a mysterious young couple in need. An unexpected visit from the local Sheriff causes events to escalate that changes Fanny's disciplined life forever. The Delivered, formerly known as Fanny Lye Deliver'd, is both written and directed by British filmmaker Thomas Clay (also known as Tom Clay), director of the films Motion, The Great Ecstasy of Robert Carmichael, and Soi Cowboy previously. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and the film already opened in the UK earlier this summer. Quiver will release Clay's The Delivered direct-to-VOD in the US starting January 15th, 2021 early next year. Interested in watching?