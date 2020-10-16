Charlie Hunnam & Jack O'Connell are Brothers in 'Jungleland' Trailer

"We got one option – we fight." Paramount has released a trailer for an emotional and gritty drama about brothers titled Jungleland, the latest from talented filmmaker Max Winkler (of Ceremony and Flower). A reluctant bare-knuckle boxer and his manager / brother must travel across the country for one last fight to pay off a debt to a mob boss, but an unexpected travel companion exposes the cracks in their bond along the way. Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell star as the brothers Stan and Lion, with an exquisite cast featuring Jonathan Majors, Jessica Barden, Fran Kranz, John Cullum, Owen Burke, as well as Meredith Holzman. This is one hell of a trailer, also a showcase for the stunning cinematography by DP Damián García. A strong reminder that Winkler is a very good filmmaker and I hope he keeps making more.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Max Winkler's Jungleland, from Paramount's YouTube:

Stan (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O'Connell) are two close brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. But when Stan fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathon Majors), they're forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament. While Stan trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches. Jungleland is directed by American filmmaker Max Winkler, director of the indie films Ceremony and Flower previously. The screenplay is written by Theodore Bressman, David Branson Smith, and Max Winkler. Paramount will release Winkler's Jungleland direct-to-VOD at home (skipping theaters) starting November 10th this fall. Who's interested in this one?