Charlie Plummer & Taylor Russell in 'Words on Bathroom Walls' Trailer

"Is that why you didn't tell me?" Roadside Attractions has unveiled the first official trailer for a smart teen romance Words on Bathroom Walls, the latest from director Thor Freudenthal (Hotel for Dogs, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters). Adapted from the novel of the same name, the film stars Charlie Plummer as a "typical young adult" in high school. He is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, which he keeps a secret from everyone else, and hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate high school and the outside world. Also starring Taylor Russell (from Waves) as a young woman who he falls in love with and helps support him dealing with all of it. With AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins, Andy Garcia, Molly Parker, Devon Bostick, and Beth Grant. This has some striking visuals that connect with what his schizophrenic mind is showing him. I'm intrigued, looks quite good. Check it out.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Thor Freudenthal's Words on Bathroom Walls, from YouTube:

Tells the story of Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult – a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps a secret at his new school. Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a soulful, comforting connection in Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the support of his newfound romance and his family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light, and together, triumph over the challenges that lie ahead. Words on Bathroom Walls is directed by German filmmaker Thor Freudenthal, director of the films Hotel for Dogs, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, as well as lots of other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Naveda, adapted from Julia Walton's novel of the same name. Roadside will debut Words on Bathroom Walls in select theaters + on VOD starting July 31st this summer.