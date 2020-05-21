Charlize Theron in Official Trailer for Action Fantasy 'The Old Guard'

"Just because we keep living doesn't mean we stop hurting." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for The Old Guard, an epic action fantasy movie from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka. A covert team of immortal mercenaries are suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret as an unexpected new member is discovered. Described as a "gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks." Starring Charlize Theron as "Andy", aka Andromache of Scythia, with KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, plus Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. This movie is seriously packed with action, with fights galore and all kinds of badass scenes all over the place. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard, from Netflix's YouTube:

Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate & monetize their power by any means necessary. The Old Guard is directed by American filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of the films Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, and Beyond the Lights previously. The screenplay is written by Greg Rucka; adapted from the acclaimed graphic novel series by Greg Rucka, illustrated by Leandro Fernandez. Netflix will debut The Old Guard streaming exclusively starting July 10th this summer. First impression?