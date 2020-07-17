Chelsea Peretti Learns How to Be Single in Comedy 'Spinster' Trailer

"What if you do that hard work, and still don't find someone?" Vertical Ent. has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Spinster, the latest film from Canadian filmmaker Andrea Dorfman (Parsley Days, Love That Boy, Heartbeat). This first premiered at the Whistler Film Festival last year, and also stopped by the Miami Film Festival. After her partner breaks up with her on her 39th birthday, Gaby tackles her fears of loneliness as well as preconceptions of what it means to be a single woman. Comedian Chelsea Peretti stars as Gaby. Her greatest fear, that she'll end up a lonely and pathetic spinster, seems to be her destiny. After a frenzy of dating leaves her exhausted and demoralized, she admits she might never find love and must create a Plan B. Also starring Susan Kent, Amy Groening, and Charlie Boyle. This looks smart and fun, and might have good advice on how you don't have to be in a relationship to enjoy life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrea Dorfman's Spinster, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

In her feature film debut, Chelsea Peretti gives an outstanding performance as thirty-nine-year-old Gaby, an outspoken cynic plagued by the societal pressure that all too often comes with being single at a ‘certain age’. Following an unceremonious break-up, Gaby resolves to find love via a series of blind dates, each one more ill-fated and comically rendered than the last. Spinster is directed by Canadian filmmaker Andrea Dorfman, director of the films Parsley Days, Love That Boy, and Heartbeat previously, plus a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is written by Jennifer Deyell. This first premiered at the Whistler Film Festival last year. Vertical will release Dorfman's Spinster direct-to-VOD starting August 7th this summer.