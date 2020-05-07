Chiara Mastroianni in French Comedy 'On a Magical Night' US Trailer

"What if you gave back what you took?" Strand Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for a film titled On a Magical Night, a French comedy formerly known as Chambre 212 (aka Room 212) when it initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. This is the latest from sultry French filmmaker Christophe Honoré (Dans Paris, Love Songs, Beloved, Metamorphoses, Sophie's Misfortunes, Sorry Angel) and deals with a woman who leaves her husband and moves into a hotel opposite of her home. There she wonders if she made the right decision, re-examining her entire life with him. Award-winning French actress Chiara Mastroianni stars, with Benjamin Biolay, Vincent Lacoste, Camille Cottin, and Carole Bouquet. Nothing like a French comedy about infidelity and marriage, right? This one looks whimsical and amusing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Christophe Honoré's On a Magical Night, from YouTube:

After 20 years of marriage, Maria (Chiara Mastroianni) decides to leave. She moves to the room 212 of the hotel located opposite her marital home. From there, Maria can scrutinize her apartment, her husband, her wedding. She wonders if she has made the right decision… On a Magical Night, originally known as Chambre 212 (Room 212), is both written and directed by French filmmaker Christophe Honoré, director of many films including Ma Mère, Dans Paris, Love Songs, The Beautiful Person, Making Plans for Lena, Man at Bath, Beloved, Metamorphoses, Sophie's Misfortunes, and Sorry Angel previously. Produced by Serge Hayat, Philippe Martin, and David Thion. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Strand Releasing will debut Honoré's On a Magical Night in the US sometime later in 2020. Who wants to watch?