Children's Creature Feature Comedy 'Four Kids and It' Official Trailer

"There's always consequences." Lionsgate has released the official US trailer for a UK comedy titled Four Kids and It, a fun-for-the-whole-family creature feature adapted from the book by Jacqueline Wilson. This already opened in the UK in April, and debuts in the US in June. A group of kids on holiday in Cornwall meet a magical creature on the beach with the power to grant wishes. Can they learn to control the magic before something dreadful happens? Starring Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Ashley Aufderheide, Billy Jenkins, Ellie-Mae Siame, Caroline Sheen, with Russell Brand and (yes believe it) Michael Caine as "It". Crazy. This looks like a Disney Channel remake of E.T. in the UK, which might still be fun to watch. Everything about this looks so kooky and delightfully strange. Plus, who doesn't want magic powers?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Andy De Emmony's Four Kids and It, on Lionsgate's YouTube:

On a seaside holiday, four kids from a mixed family visit the beach, where they discover a floppy-eared creature that grants their wishes. But there’s a catch: the kids’ adventures in rock-climbing, pop stardom, and flying end promptly at sunset—leaving them in danger each time. Can they learn to control the magic before something dreadful happens? Four Kids and It is directed by British filmmaker Andy De Emmony, director of the films West Is West and Love Bite previously, as well as lots of TV work including episodes of "Quacks", "Stan Lee's Lucky Man", "The Nest". The screenplay is written by Simon Lewis and Mark Oswin; adapted from the book "Four Children and It" by Jacqueline Wilson. This first opened in the UK earlier this spring. Lionsgate will release Four Kids and It direct-to-VOD starting on June 30th this summer. Anyone?