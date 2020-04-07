Chris Hemsworth in Full Trailer for Netflix's 'Extraction' Action Thriller

"You want to survive, you do exactly as I say. Move fast, stay low." Netflix has launched the first official trailer for Extraction, a kidnapping rescue action thriller made by another stuntman turned filmmaker. Chris Hemsworth stars in the film as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord in India. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Marvel filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. Also starring Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour. This looks pretty damn good, I have to say! Some seriously badass action with a heartfelt story. Looking forward to catching this on Netflix.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Hargrave's Extraction, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary, embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue a kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Extraction is directed by stuntman / filmmaker Sam Hargrave, a veteran stunt coordinator / stuntman making his feature directorial debut with this film, after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Joe Russo (one half of the Russo Brothers of the MCU); based on the graphic novel "Ciudad", from a story by Joe Russo. Produced by Eric Gitter, Chris Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Peter Schwerin. With music by Alex Belcher and Henry Jackman. Netflix will debut Hargrave's Extraction streaming exclusively starting on April 24th this month. Who's planning to watch?