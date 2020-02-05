MOVIE TRAILERS

Chris Rock & Samuel Jackson in 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Trailer

February 5, 2020
Spiral: From the Book of Saw Trailer

"Somebody's out there pulling all the strings." Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for the new Saw movie, retitled to Spiral. The full title is Spiral: From the Book of Saw, though they're going with just Spiral for the actual release. Directed by Darren Bousman (of Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera), the idea for this return to the Saw universe comes directly from Chris Rock - credited for the story. Rock also stars in it, along with Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. Instead of gore horror, this next Saw movie has more of a Se7en vibe, about a police detective investigating some grisly murders who ends up trapped in "the center of the killer's morbid game." So – just like every other Saw movie before this? It actually looks quite good, the final shot being the kicker. Dang! Take a look.

Here's the first trailer for Darren Bousman's Spiral: From the Book of Saw, from YouTube:

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Poster

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is once again directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, director of the films Identity Lost, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Mother's Day, 11-11-11, The Devil's Carnival, The Barrens, Abattoir, and also St. Agatha most recently. The screenplay is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, based on a story by Chris Rock. Produced by Oren Koules and Mark Burg. Lionsgate will release Bousman's Spiral in theaters everywhere starting May 15th this summer. First impression? Who's excited?

