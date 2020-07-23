Christian McKay & Charlotte Vega in Trailer for Drama 'Provenance'

"Oh, I fell in love with the place…" Parkland Ent. in the UK has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Provenance, a romantic thriller marking the feature directorial debut of the cinematographer Ben Hecking. This originally premiered at the East End Film Festival in the UK in 2017, but hasn't had a release yet for the last three years. John Finch has fled to his holiday home in the south of France to start a new way of life. Whilst waiting for his younger lover Sophia to join him, a seemingly chance encounter with a man called Peter will threaten to destroy everything. "A tangled web of passion, trauma, memory and love builds towards a tragic climax. With riveting central performances, Provenance is a devastating reminder that we can never escape our past." Ain't that the truth. Starring Christian McKay, Charlotte Vega, and Harry Macqueen. This looks like a very emotional, passionate, devious story warmed by the Mediterranean sun.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Ben Hecking's Provenance, direct from Parkland's YouTube:

A classical musician (Christian McKay) travels to the South of France to escape the pressures of his life and career. There he awaits his young lover Sophia (Charlotte Vega). Relaxing into the slow, easy pace of Provence life, an apparent chance encounter with an Englishman, Peter (Harry Macqueen), threatens to shatter his new-found peace. A tangled web of passion, trauma, memory and love builds towards a tragic climax. Provenance is both written and directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Ben Hecking, making his feature directorial debut after one short film and lots of cinematography work previously. Produced by Amanda Atkins. This originally premiered at the East End Film Festival in the UK in 2017, and also played at the Madrid Film Festival that year. Parkland Ent. has released Hecking's Provenance direct-to-VOD in the UK on July 13th - already available now. There's still no official US release set. Anyone interested in it?