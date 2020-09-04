Christopher Walken is a Small-Town Farmer in 'Percy' Official Trailer

"We're gonna lose the farm, Percy." Mongrel Media from Canada has revealed the first trailer for an indie drama titled Percy, originally known as Percy vs. Goliath. Based on real events from a 1998 lawsuit, the film follows a small-town farmer who takes on a giant corporation (Monsanto) after their GMO's interfere with his crops. As he starts the fight against them, he realizes he's like thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world fighting the same battle. Suddenly, he becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers' rights and fight corporate greed. Christopher Walken stars in this as Percy Schmeiser, along with Christina Ricci, Luke Kirby, Zach Braff, Martin Donovan, and Adam Beach. I'm always down for a good story about people fighting corporate assholes, and Walken looks like he's giving it his all in this. The film is set in Canada and will open up there first before it arrives in the US.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Clark Johnson's Percy, direct from Mongrel's YouTube:

Based on events from a 1998 lawsuit, Percy follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company's genetically modified (GMO) canola is discovered in the 70-year-old farmer's crops. As he begins to speak out against the company's business practices, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world fighting the exact same battle. Suddenly, he becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers' rights and the world's food supply against corporate greed. Percy, formerly known as Percy vs Goliath, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Clark Johnson, director of the films S.W.A.T., The Sentinel, and Juanita previously, as well as lots of TV work and acting roles over the years. The screenplay is written by Garfield Lindsay Miller and Hilary Pryor. This will debut at the Cinéfest Sudbury Film Festival this month. Mongrel will release the film in Canada sometime this fall, but there's still no US release date yet. First impression?