Claes Bang & Brian Cox in US Trailer for Thriller 'The Bay of Silence'

"I'm being followed." "You have to get a grip." Vertical Entertainment has released a new official US trailer for a mystery thriller titled The Bay of Silence, made by Dutch filmmaker Paula van der Oest adapting a dusty old novel. When Will discovers his wife and children have suddenly disappeared, his perfect world begins to unravel. Setting out on a frantic search to recover his family and finding them in a remote village in northern France. What happened to his family, why did they disappear? He believes his wife is innocent, only to discover the devastating truth behind her past links her to another unsolved crime. Claes Bang stars, with Olga Kurylenko, Brian Cox, Assaad Bouab, Alice Krige, and also Caroline Goodall (who also wrote the script). This trailer for this film is way more mysterious and creepy, with strange X-rays and other imagery. What the heck is going on here? Is she some kind of alien? Did they do experiments on her?

Here's the official US trailer for Paula van der Oest's The Bay of Silence, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for van der Oest's The Bay of Silence here, to see more footage.

Do you truly know the ones you love? The sudden disappearance of his wife (Olga Kurylenko) and children after the traumatic birth of their son sends Will (Claes Bang) on a frantic search across Europe to regain his family and piece his life back together. As the mystery behind his wife’s actions slowly begins to take a dark and menacing form, Will is determined to seek out the truth—no matter the cost. The Bay of Silence is directed by Dutch filmmaker Paula van der Oest, director of many films including Another Mother, De Trip van Teetje, Zus & Zo, Hidden Flaws, Tiramisu, Black Butterflies, The Domino Effect, Accused, The Afghan, Tonio, and Younger Days previously. The screenplay is written by Caroline Goodall, adapted from Lisa St Aubin de Terán's novel. Signature will release The Bay of Silence on VOD in the UK on September 28th this fall. The film is also scheduled to open in the US starting on August 14th coming soon. Curious?