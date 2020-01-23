Claes Bang & Elizabeth Debicki in 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' Trailer

"Think of the splash it would make… No critic has spoken to this guy in over 50 years." Sony Classics has revealed an official trailer for the film The Burnt Orange Heresy, an adaptation of a classic novel about the art world written by Charles Willeford. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year at the end of the festival, a delightful surprise (here's my review). Claes Bang stars as an art critic who gets in over his head when he's invited by an eccentric collector to his villa near Lake Como, only to learn there's a long lost painter hiding out in the guest house. His affair with an American woman, played by Elizabeth Debicki, complicates things further. The eccentric cast includes Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland, and Rosalind Halstead. This is another trailer that gives away too much, but I love this film and must support it anyway.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Giuseppe Capotondi's The Burnt Orange Heresy, from YouTube:

Hired to steal a rare painting from one of most enigmatic painters of all time hiding out in a villa in Italy, an ambitious art critic and dealer (Claes Bang) becomes consumed by his own greed and insecurity as his operation soon spins out of control. The Burnt Orange Heresy is directed by Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Capotondi, his second feature film after making The Double Hour previously, and directing episodes of "Berlin Station" for TV. The screenplay is written by Scott B. Smith, adapted from Charles Willeford's novel of the same name first published in 1971. This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year as the Closing Day film; it also played at the Toronto & Zurich Film Festival. Sony Classics will release Capotondi's The Burnt Orange Hersey in select US theaters on March 6th, 2020 this winter. Intrigued about this one?