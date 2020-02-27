Claes Bang & Vicky Krieps in First Trailer for 'The Last Vermeer' Film

"I need to know where this Vermeer came from." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted the first official trailer for an indie WWII drama titled The Last Vermeer, based on a true story. An artist is suspected of selling a valuable painting to the Nazis, but there is more to the story than meets the eye. The Last Vermeer is about a former Dutch resistance fighter investigating stolen art, who discovers the truth about a painter who sold a Vermeer to the Nazis during the war. Described as a "captivating and surprising dramatic thriller about a forgotten true story set just after World War II in Holland." The film stars Claes Bang (from The Square), Vicky Krieps (from Phantom Thread), Guy Pearce, and August Diehl. I am a sucker for these kind of films, especially when they're about art or something beyond just war, and this looks like a fascinating story.

Here's the first official trailer for Dan Friedkin's The Last Vermeer, direct from Sony Classics' YouTube:

Joseph Piller (Claes Bang), a soldier & member of the Dutch resistance, now investigates stolen art. Along with his brilliant assistant (Vicky Krieps), he looks into the astonishing accusation that the flamboyant Dutch painter Han van Meegeren (Guy Pearce) sold a Vermeer to the Nazis. Despite mounting evidence, Piller becomes increasingly convinced of his innocence and finds himself in the unlikely position of fighting to save the life of the colorful man with a mysterious past. The Last Vermeer is directed by producer-turned-filmmaker Dan Friedkin, making his directorial debut after producing films like All the Money in the World and The Mule previously. The screenplay is written by James McGee, Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby; based on the book "The Man Who Made Vermeers" by Jonathan Lopez. This premiered at the Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals last year. SPC will debut The Last Vermeer in select theaters starting on May 22nd.