CNN's 'On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries' Documentary Film Trailer

"How do you do it?!" HBO Max / CNN Films have released an official trailer for a journalism documentary called On the Trail, titled in full: On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries. Developed internally by CNN, the doc film takes viewers behind-the-scenes to provide a "front-row seat to history for a glimpse into what it takes to cover a presidential campaign." The focus is on the powerhouse female journalists at CNN, set against the backdrop of one of the wildest elections in American history. Which is a bit of a soft way to describe what's happening. "CNN offered unprecedented access to their coverage, going out of their way to include names news junkies and casual viewers alike have come to know." Including: Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz, and Jasmine Wright. It's impressive how fast they took current events and worked them into a doc film about covering these current events. No matter how you feel about politics, this looks like an invigorating watch.

CNN shares their front-row seat to history in 2020 for a glimpse into what it takes to cover a presidential campaign. On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries is a CNN Films production co-directed by producers / filmmakers Katie Hinman (Special Programming Executive Producer for CNN) & Toby Oppenheimer (director of the docs Check It and The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, plus episodes of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "Elvis Goes There"). It's produced by CNN's Amy Entelis, Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer, and Courtney Sexton. Developed internally by CNN. Katie & Toby "have made a remarkable film that offers a unique and compelling experience for the viewer, delivering on our goal to make high-quality documentaries for HBO Max," Entelis said of the project. HBO Max will release the doc On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries streaming exclusively starting August 6th this month. Interested?