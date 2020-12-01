Coco Lloyd Goes to South Africa in Spooky Horror 'The Hex' Trailer

"I still have to find who did it…" Cleopatra Ent. has released an official trailer for the indie horror film The Hex, marking the feature directorial debut of South African actress Reine Swart. The film follows a grieving British girl Dilanne who unravels her murdered mother's secrets connected to a South African witch doctor's curse. She wants to put an end to this haunting hex by traveling to South Africa – but instead gets cast into even deeper sinister depths. This looks like some B-movie psychological horror, with all the usual creepiness and jump scares. Starring Coco Lloyd as Dilanne, Mary-Anne Barlow, Mari Molefe Van Heerden, Christopher Jaftha, and Hungani Ndlovu. Worth a quick look, but not sure it's worth watching in full.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Reine Swart's The Hex, direct from YouTube:

The Hex follows a grieving British girl Dilanne (Coco Lloyd) who unravels her murdered mother's secrets connected to a South African witch doctor's curse. She wants to put an end to this haunting by traveling to South Africa – but instead gets cast into even deeper sinister depths. The Hex, also known as Heks, is both written and directed by South African actress / filmmaker Reine Swart, making her feature directorial debut with this film after a few other shorts previously. Produced by Coco Lloyd, Mari Molefe van Heerden, and Andre Velts. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Cleopatra Ent. will release Swart's The Hex direct-to-DVD + VOD starting on December 15th. Anyone intrigued by this film?