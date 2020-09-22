Colin Firth & Stanley Tucci in First Trailer for Love Story 'Supernova'

"I definitely wouldn't be here if it weren't for this man next to me." Studiocanal UK has released the first official UK trailer for an indie romantic drama titled Supernova, the second feature from filmmaker Harry Macqueen (Hinterland). This is premiering at the San Sebastian, Zurich, and London Film Festivals this year. "How do we live and love, even as we near the end of our time?" Starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci and from the award-winning producers of 45 Years comes an intimate and modern love-story. Sam and Tusker are partners of 20 years, who are traveling across England in their old RV visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-onset dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have. The cast includes James Dreyfus, Lori Campbell, Pippa Haywood, Ian Drysdale, Nina Marlin, and Sarah Woodward. This looks so spectacularly beautiful, a heart-wrenching but hopeful story of love and what it means to all of us. What a difference real love makes.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Harry Macqueen's Supernova, direct from YouTube:

It is deep in Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday. They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker's irreparable illness. Supernova is both written and directed by British actor / filmmaker Harry Macqueen, his second feature after making the film Hinterland previously. This just premiered at the San Sebastián Film Festival, and next plays at the London Film Festival. Studiocanal will release Supernova in UK cinemas starting November 27th this fall.