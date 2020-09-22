Coming-of-Age Set to The Smiths - 'The More You Ignore Me' Trailer

"It was like you were singing… just to me." Mental illness, Morrissey and guinea pigs. Vega Baby US has released a new trailer for the indie dark comedy coming-of-age film The More You Ignore Me, a spunky 80s flick from England that already opened there a few years ago. Adapted from Jo Brand's novel and set to the songs of The Smiths, The More You Ignore Me is a darkly funny coming-of-age story of dysfunctional family life in the 1980s. The film focuses on Gina, a young mother, whose efforts to be a loving mother & wife are undermined by her declining mental health. Things deteriorate once she develops an obsession with the local weatherman, which leads to an admission to the nearby psychiatric hospital. Starring Sheridan Smith as Gina and Ella Hunt (from Anna and the Apocalypse), with Mark Addy, Sally Phillips, Sheila Hancock, and Jo Brand. This looks enjoyable, especially because of The Smiths, but it's not great overall.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Keith English's The More You Ignore Me, direct from YouTube:

The More You Ignore Me is a warm, comedy drama focusing on the life of an unconventional family in 1980s rural England. The film focuses on Gina, a young mother, whose efforts to be a loving mother and wife are undermined by her declining mental health. Things deteriorate when she develops an obsession with the local weatherman, which leads to an admission to the nearby psychiatric hospital. Over the years, as she grows up, her daughter Alice struggles to relate to her heavily medicated mum, and causes chaos when she comes up with a plan to reconnect with her, which divides the family forever and leads to a moving climax. Set to the songs of The Smiths, The More You Ignore Me provides a sometimes stark, yet comical insight into life within this quirky household, whilst addressing mental health issues and their impact on the family. The More You Ignore Me is directed by British filmmaker Keith English, making his first feature film after directing for "Bus Life" and "The Beach" series on TV previously. The screenplay is written by Jo Brand, based on her own novel of the same name. This already opened in the UK in 2018. Vega Baby will release The More You Ignore Me direct-to-VOD in the US on October 13th this fall. Interested?