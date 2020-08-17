Confessional Booth Psychological Thriller Film 'Confessional' Trailer

"Is there something you want to confess?" RLJE Films has debuted a full trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled Confessional, made by filmmaker Brad T. Gottfred (Orgies and the Meaning of Life). This originally premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival last year, and is already streaming on Shudder if you want to catch it now. After two seemingly unconnected deaths at a college on the same night, seven students receive invitations to a confessional booth hidden on campus. Uh oh… Their confessions slowly unveil the truth behind the deaths and the mysterious person who brought all of them to the booth. Confessional stars Marcus Scribner, Vanessa Marano, Lucas Adams, Jess Gabor, Brandon Larracuente, Jake Short, Annalisa Cochrane, Paris Berelc, and Mia Xitali. This is a cool concept, but it's not easy to pull this off as a film. From the looks of it, this will certainly by suspenseful. I just hope the big reveal is worth it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brad T. Gottfred's Confessional, direct from YouTube:

After two mysterious deaths at a college on the same night, seven students, somehow connected, receive invitations to a confessional booth hidden on the campus. Their confessions slowly unveil the truth behind, not only the deaths, the booth as well. The dark, twisty, dialogue-driven and emotionally-complex mystery is entirely confined to the video confessional. Confessional is directed by filmmaker Brad T. Gottfred, director of the films The Movie Hero and Orgies and the Meaning of Life previously, as well as the TV series "The Boonies". The screenplay is written by Jennifer Wolfe. This first premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival last year. The film also already debuted streaming on Shudder earlier this summer. RLJE will also release Gottfred's Confessional on DVD / VOD starting October 20th this fall. Still interested in this one?