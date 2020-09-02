Cooper Raiff Tries to Navigate Lonely College Life in 'Shithouse' Trailer

"Are you that was, um, the girl?" IFC Films has debuted the first official trailer for a college comedy titled Shithouse, or the censored version S#!%house. This originally premiered at the (cancelled) SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, as the jury still watched. A homesick college freshman goes to a party at Shithouse – a legendary party fraternity – and ends up spending the night with his sophomore RA who's had a shitty day and wants someone to hang out with. Raiff "put together a movie with great friends and stolen equipment, and in a burst of bravery, tweeted the link to Jay Duplass. To his surprise, Duplass liked the movie enough to help him develop it into the version of Shithouse that made its world premiere at SXSW. Raiff wrote, directed, edited, and starred in Shithouse, his feature-length debut." Also starring Dylan Gelula and Amy Landecker. This looks as good as the buzz indicates - check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Cooper Raiff's Shithouse, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Lonely college freshman Alex (writer/director Cooper Raiff) has closed himself off from his peers, who all appear to have this whole "college thing" figured out. But everything changes one night when Alex takes a leap and attends a party at Shithouse – a legendary party fraternity – where he forges a strong connection with Maggie (Dylan Gelula). The next day, she ignores him completely and seems to have forgotten about their amazing night. Desperately clinging to his social breakthrough, Alex pulls out all the stops with one more night at Shithouse, hoping to rekindle that moment of connection. Shithouse, also known as S#!%house, is both written & directed by American filmmaker Cooper Raiff, making his feature directorial debut. Produced by Divi Crockett, Cooper Raiff, and Will Youmans, along with Jay Duplass. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. IFC Films will debut Raiff's Shithouse in select theaters + on VOD starting October 16th this fall. Who's up for this?