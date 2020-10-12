Cops & Criminals Clash in Trailer for French Action Film 'Rogue City'

"If something bad happened to me, what would you do?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a French action thriller titled Rogue City, written & directed by Olivier Marchal. Set in the city of Marseille in the South of France, the film is about a "complex case of rivalry between gangs and a group of cops." Caught in the crosshairs of police corruption as well as Marseille's warring gangs, a loyal cop must protect his squad by taking matters into his own hands. Described as a "dark and intense thriller." Starring Lannick Gautry, Stanislas Merhar, Kaaris, David Belle, Jean Reno, Claudia Cardinale, Gérard Lanvin, Patrick Catalifo, Moussa Maaskri, and Catherine Marchal. This film looks like the most cliche and derivative gritty French action thriller, with all the usual cheesy lines and scenes. But damnit - stills looks entertaining.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Olivier Marchal's Rogue City, from Netflix's YouTube:

Caught in the crosshairs of police corruption and Marseille's warring gangs, a loyal cop must protect his squad by taking matters into his own hands. In Rogue City, a complex case of rivalry between gangs and a group of cops unfolds in Marseille, where the border between personal and professional justice is blurred. A dark and intense thriller. Rogue City, formerly known as Bronx, is both written and directed by French actor / filmmaker Olivier Marchal, director of Gangsters, 36th Precinct, The Last Deadly Mission, A Gang Story, and Carbon previously, as well as directing episodes of the "Section Zéro" TV series. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Marchal's Rogue City streaming (in US + France) starting October 30th later this month. Look any good? Want to watch?