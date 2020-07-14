Cosmo Jarvis & Barry Keoghan in 'The Shadow of Violence' US Trailer

"Show me what your made of!" Saban Films has debuted a new US trailer for Calm With Horses, a crime thriller about an Irish enforcer living in "darkest rural Ireland". This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and we already posted the first UK trailer at the start of this year. Ex-boxer Douglas "Arm" Armstrong, played by Cosmo Jarvis, is the faithful and violent right-hand man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his friend. His struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula. Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are tested when he is asked to kill for the first time. Also starring Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar, Ned Dennehy, Hazel Doupe, David Wilmot, and Kiljan Moroney. This film has been receiving rave reviews at festivals and throughout the year from numerous critics. Looks like a brutal, stirring crime flick.

In the dark underbelly of rural Ireland, ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis) has become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family, whilst also trying to be a good father to his autistic five-year-old son, Jack. Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are truly tested when he is asked to kill for the first time. The Shadow of Violence, also known as Calm With Horses, is directed by British filmmaker Nick Rowland, now making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, and additional work as a TV director. The screenplay is written by Joe Murtagh. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Altitude Films released Rowland's Calm With Horses in UK cinemas earlier this year. Saban Films will release this in select US theaters starting July 31st this month. Want to watch?