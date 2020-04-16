Craig Fairbrass Returns to Crime Again in Official Trailer for 'Villain'

"Who do you think you are, some kind of animal?" Saban Films has debuted the official US trailer for an indie crime drama titled Villain, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Philip Barantini. The story follows a former criminal just released from prison and his attempts to help his family by reconnecting with his daughter and clearing his brother's debt. Despite his efforts, he is drawn back into a criminal way of life, with devastating consequences. As as always when criminals get out, try to stay away from crime, then get sucked back in for "one more job" to settle the score that still ruins everything. Craig Fairbrass (from "EastEnders") stars, along with a big cast including George Russo, Izuka Hoyle, Mark Monero, Tomi May, Eloise Lovell Anderson, Taz Skylar, Nicholas Aaron, Michael John Treanor, Marcus Onilude, Robert Glenister. This looks pretty forgettable and repetitive, there's not much you're missing if you skip this one.

Here's the new official trailer (+ two posters) for Philip Barantini's Villain, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Eddie Franks (Craig Fairbrass) is a former criminal who attempts to help his family by reconnecting with his daughter and clearing his brother's debt. Despite his efforts, he is drawn back into a criminal way of life, with devastating consequences. Villain is directed by British actor / filmmaker Philip Barantini, making his feature directorial debut with this film after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by George Russo and Greg Hall. Produced by Bart Ruspoli. This already opened in UK cinemas in February earlier this year, but it hasn't shown anywhere else yet. Saban Films will release Barantini's Villain in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 22nd coming up this summer. Anyone interested in this one?