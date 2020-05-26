Crazy First Trailer for Korean Stuck-in-Isolation Zombie Film '#Alive'

"Can we really live?" "We have to make sure we do." Lotte Ent. has unveiled a teaser trailer for the Korean zombie thriller titled #Alive, yes including the hashtag. The rapid spread of an unknown infection has left an entire city in ungovernable chaos, but one survivor remains alive in isolation. That synopsis sounds a lot like a pandemic virus thriller, but it's really about zombies. After locking himself into his apartment alone, a neighbor across the street finds him. This trailer sets up that part of the film - the rest is them struggling to survive in isolation. Starring Yoo Ah-In (from Burning) and Park Shin-Hye (from The Royal Tailor). There's not too much in this trailer, but what they do show us looks awesome. A gnarly updated twist on the stuck-inside thriller with an apartment complex as a playground. Click the [cc] button for English subtitles.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ two posters) for Cho Il-hyung's #Alive, from YouTube (via Live for Films):

A city is infected by a mysterious virus, which causes the city to spiral out of control. Joon-Woo (Yoo Ah-In) and Yoo-Bin (Park Shin-Hye) struggle to survive in an isolated apartment complex from those infected with the virus. Everything including the internet, phone, and electricity has been disconnected around the apartment. #Alive, also known as #Alone or #Saraitda (in Korean), is directed by Korean filmmaker Il-hyung Cho (aka "Il Cho"), making his feature directorial debut after one short previously, as well as plenty of other assistant director work, too. The screenplay is written by Il-hyung Cho and Matt Naylor. Produced by Saemi Kim, Saerom Kim, Eugene Lee, and Hyo-jin Oh. The film is set to open initially in South Korea starting on June 24th this summer. No other international release dates are set yet. So how does that look?