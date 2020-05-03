Crazy Trailer for 'Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark' Movie

"Looks like I've bitten off more than I can choo, choo." Indican Pictures has released the official trailer for Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark, a sequel to a local cult favorite action horror from Ohio. This long-awaited follow-up is filmmaker Travis Irvine's big step up from local director to nationally-renowned genre mastermind. Killer Raccoons 2 is officially a sequel to Irvine's cult classic Coons! Night of the Bandits of the Night from 2006. This time everything is bigger, better, crazier, and coonier. And there's even a whole action set piece on a train. It is essentially a spoof of "several bad action movie sequels, using plot elements from Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, Die Hard 2 and Speed 2: Cruise Control." Starring Yang Miller, Ron Lynch, Tom Lyons, James Myers, and Zach Riedmaier as "Dr. Billington". Even if you've never seen the original, this still looks like it might be a perfectly entertaining pizza-and-beer movie.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Travis Irvine's Killer Raccoons 2, direct from YouTube:

On a snowy Christmas Eve, former mild-mannered college student Casey Smallwood is released from prison after serving 10 years for underage drinking. Eager to get out of town, he hops on the express train to Washington, D.C., but after the holiday express takes off into the winter wilderness, it’s hijacked by an angry gang of domestic terrorists and highly-intelligent, government-trained raccoons! Not one to back down from a raccoon fight, Casey joins forces with a porter on the train to fight the terrorists, help bring down a top secret, raccoon-controlled, military laser satellite and show those raccoons who’s in charge! Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark is both written and directed by American filmmaker Travis Irvine, his second feature film after the original Coons!, plus a documentary and a few other shorts. This already premiered in Ohio and a few other places last year. Indican Pictures will release Killer Raccoons 2 direct-to-VOD sometime later in 2020. For more info + merch, visit the film's official website. Excited yet?