'Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy' Documentary Trailer

"I think what he taught me: was how to, physically, be alive. Really alive." First Run Film has debuted an official trailer for a performing arts world documentary titled Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy, which marks the feature directorial debut of documentary filmmaker Rauzar Alexander. As the title of the doc indicates, the film is a loving portrait of and examination of the beloved Israeli-American drama teacher Moni Yakim, who was one of the original founders of Julliard's Drama Division and still works there today teaching actors how to "create a character". Includes interview with Laura Linney, Jessica Chastain, Anthony Mackie, Oscar Isaac, Kevin Kline, and many others, discussing his legacy and his skill in "freeing" talented actors. If you have ever wondered - who teaches the greatest actors to be as great as they are? Well – this guy. Learn the story of Moni Yakim and what truly makes him one-of-a-kind with this doc.

First trailer for Rauzar Alexander's doc Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy, via Apple:

What do Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Patti LuPone and Alex Sharp have in common? They are but a few of the extraordinary actors who have studied for many years under Moni Yakim at Juilliard, America's greatest performing arts school. With interviews with Laura Linney, Anthony Mackie and Kevin Kline, this compelling portrait of the "master teacher" — the sole remaining founder of the art school's legendary Drama Division — takes us inside the drama classes where Moni and his wife Mina pour their love and passion into preparing the next generation of actors for the spotlight. Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy is directed by American filmmaker Rauzar Alexander, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Alma Har'el, Kali Wilder, Boaz Yakin. First Run Films will release Alexander's Creating a Character doc film in "virtual cinemas" coming up sometime soon. Who's interested in this doc?