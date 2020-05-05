Creating a Space Travel Computer in Indie Lo-Fi 'The Control' Trailer

"You gotta wonder what it would be like to be stuck in there…" Freestyle Digital Media has released the official trailer for The Control, described as a "post-modern sci-fi indie film." This originally premiered at the Houston WorldFest in 2018, and it's finally get an official release later this month (on VOD / DVD). To send humanity to a distant galaxy, the mysterious CEO of "The Fuller Corporation" must develop a cutting-edge computer-brain interface to keep his hibernating colonizers safe and sane for a journey of unknown length. But the people he hires end up clashing when their ambitions get the best of them. The Control stars Mike Stasko and Eric Schiller (also the film's directors, writers, producers, editor, and composers) as well as Sharon Belle and Ted Bezaire. Alas, it's hard to make any sense of this trailer. The concept looks like it's too ambitious for the filmmakers, too. Big ideas on paper, but the film looks like a convoluted mess.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Schiller & Michael Stasko's The Control, from YouTube:

The Control tells the story of what happens when a cutting-edge computer-brain interface is developed to keep hibernating colonizers safe and sane for their journey. To send humanity to a distant galaxy, the mysterious CEO of The Fuller Corporation must develop a cutting-edge computer-brain interface to keep his hibernating colonizers safe and sane for a journey of unknown length. Mike, a brilliant, single-minded programmer, and Eric, an unorthodox neurochemist, take on the challenge, eager to make their mark on history. But as they collaborate on the most sophisticated virtual reality system ever conceived, their ambitions clash and they find themselves working on different approaches to the same program. The Control is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Eric Schiller (making his feature directorial debut) & Michael Stasko (director of the film Iodine previously), both of whom have worked on various shorts and other projects. This originally premiered at the Houston WorldFest in 2018. Freestyle DM will release The Control direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on May 26th this month. For more info, follow @TheControlMovie.