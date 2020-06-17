'Creem: America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine' Documentary Trailer

"It was a rock magazine with a capitol 'R.'" Greenwich Entertainment has unveiled the official trailer for a look-back documentary film titled Creem: America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. The title is self-explanatory - this rock doc is about the music magazine known as Creem, exploring its "humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse - spotlighting iconic features, interviews, and anecdotes along the way - then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later." The mag has been around for almost 50 years, and the film celebrates how "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine" remains a seditious spirit in music and culture. This doc looks like a wild and crazy story of rock.

Official trailer for Scott Crawford's doc Creem: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine, on YouTube:

Capturing the messy upheaval of the 1970s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the documentary film explores Creem Magazine's humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse, then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later. Fifty years after publishing its first issue, "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine" remains a seditious spirit in music and culture. The documentary Creem: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine, formerly known as Boy Howdy: The Story of Creem Magazine, is directed by American filmmaker Scott Crawford, his second film after making the doc Salad Days previously. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Crawford's Creem doc in select theaters starting in August later this summer. For more, visit creemmag.com. Anyone interested?