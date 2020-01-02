Creepy Full-Length Trailer for Eerie 'Gretel and Hansel' Horror Movie

"I'd hate for you to start something you can't stop…" Orion Pictures has debuted the full-length trailer for Gretel and Hansel, a new dark horror take on the classic "Hansel & Gretel" fairy tale, from the director of The Blackcoat's Daughter. The story you know hides a dark secret… A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Holy crap this looks creepy as hell! Starring Sophia Lillis (seen in the It movies), along with Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola, Sammy Leakey, and Beatrix Perkins. All the set design and imagery in this is crazy cool, along with how disgusting and freaky it all looks. It's a must watch trailer.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Oz Perkins' Gretel and Hansel, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Perkins' Gretel and Hansel here, to see the first look.

A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Gretel and Hansel is directed by Ameican filmmaker Oz Perkins (aka Osgood Perkins), director of the films The Blackcoat's Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House previously. The screenplay is written by Rob Hayes (East Meets Barry West). Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Produced by Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Orion Pictures will release Oz Perkins' Gretel and Hansel in theaters everywhere starting January 31st, 2020 early next year. How does it look so far? Freaky or not?