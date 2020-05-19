Crime Goes Viral in First Trailer for 'Infamous' Starring Bella Thorne

"How do you think this ends!?" Vertical Entertainment has launched an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Infamous, the latest from filmmaker Joshua Caldwell (of Level 26: Dark Revelations, Layover, Be Somebody). This is the next in a new subgenre of dark films where social media fame is the catalyst for some kind of sick activity (also see Spree from this year). Two young lovers rob their way across the southland, posting their exploits to social media, gaining fame and followers as a result. "The two become a modern day viral Bonnie & Clyde steam-rolling towards a tragic ending." Starring Bella Thorne as Arielle, and Jake Manley as Dean, joined by Amber Riley, Marisa Coughlan, Billy Blair, & Robert Peters. This looks especially cheesy and way more about glorifying fame than condemning, at least at first glance. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Caldwell's Infamous, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Arielle is a down on her luck dreamer who longs for popularity. Dean is an ex-con working for his abusive father. The two have an instant connection, and after the accidental death of Dean's father, are forced on the run. In order to sustain their trip, the two are relegated to robbing gas stations and small shops. In an attempt to gain social media clout, Arielle livestreams their robberies. The two become a modern day viral Bonnie & Clyde steam-rolling towards a tragic ending. Infamous is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Joshua Caldwell, director of the films Level 26: Dark Revelations, Layover, Be Somebody, and Negative previously. Produced by Colin Bates, Shaun Sanghani, Scott Levenson, and Michael Jefferson. Vertical Ent. will release Caldwell's Infamous direct-to-VOD starting on June 12th this summer. Curious?