Crime Thriller 'Blood and Money' Starring Tom Berenger Official Trailer

"Give us the money back! We know everything about you." Of course they do. They're criminals! Screen Media Films has debuted an official trailer for backcountry crime thriller Blood and Money, marking the feature directorial debut of cinematographer John Barr. Arriving on VOD in May, without any film festival premieres before. Tom Berenger stars as a retired veteran out hunting in Northern Maine who stumbles across a dead woman and a large sum of money. He soon finds himself in a web of deceit and murder. As always. The cast also includes Kristen Hager, Mark Siversten, and Paul Ben Victor. This looks like a mix between a snowy survival thriller and a crime mystery, but still seems rather derivative. Tread carefully.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Barr's Blood and Money, direct from YouTube:

A retired veteran (Tom Berenger) hunting in the Allagash backcountry of Maine discovers a dead woman with a duffle bag full of money. He soon finds himself in a web of deceit and murder. Blood and Money, formerly titled Allagash, is directed by American filmmaker John Barr, formerly a gaffer, camera operator, and cinematographer now making his feature directorial debut after making one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by John Barr, Mike McGrale, and Alan Petherick. Produced by Suza Horvat. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media will release Barr's Blood and Money in select theaters + on VOD services starting May 15th this summer. Who wants to watch this?