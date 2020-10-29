Crossing into a Multiverse Has Consequences in 'Parallel' Film Trailer

"This is the biggest unfair advantage in human history." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Parallel, from filmmaker Isaac Ezban (of The Similars, The Incident). This originally premiered in 2018 at all the fall genre fests: FrightFest, Morbido, Sitges, Utopia, and a few others including Fantasia in Montreal. A group of friends stumble upon a mirror that serves as a portal to a "multiverse", but soon discover that importing knowledge from the other side in order to better their lives brings increasingly dangerous consequences. Whod've thought?! The film stars Aml Ameen, Martin Wallström, Georgia King, Mark O’Brien, Alyssa Diaz, with David Harewood and Kathleen Quinlan. I dig the setup and the intro to the parallel universe, but I'm worried it will get really cheesy when bad things start happening.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Isaac Ezban's Parallel, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

A group of friends stumble upon a mirror that serves as a portal to a "multiverse", but soon discover that importing knowledge from the other side in order to better their lives brings increasingly dangerous consequences. Parallel is directed by Mexican producer / filmmaker Isaac Ezban, director of the films The Similars and The Incident previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Blaszak. Produced by Garrick Dion, Matthias Mellinghaus. This initially premiered in 2018 at Fantasia and the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, and stopped by a few other fests including Sitges, FrightFest, and Morbido also that year. Vertical Ent. will finally release Ezban's Parallel direct-to-VOD in the US starting December 11th this fall. Look any good?