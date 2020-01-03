Crystal Fox in Official Trailer for Romance-Thriller 'A Fall From Grace'

"That's when everything I knew… shattered." Netflix has launched the first official trailer for Tyler Perry's new film, his first with the streaming studio, titled A Fall From Grace. This will be available at the end of this month, which is Netflix's usual surprise when a trailer drops. Described as "an electrifying thriller," the film is about a woman who is restored by a new romance after being disheartened since her ex-husband's affair. When Grace learns secrets about her new husband, though, her vulnerable side turns violent. Crystal Fox stars as Grace, and the full cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson, and of course, Tyler Perry. Looks like an upsetting thriller, hopefully with a few good twists in there.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Disheartened since her ex-husband's affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace's vulnerable side turns violent. A Fall From Grace is both written and directed by prolific American writer-filmmaker-producer Tyler Perry, director of many films including Madea's Family Reunion, Why Did I Get Married?, Meet the Browns, The Family That Preys, Madea Goes to Jail, I Can Do Bad All by Myself, For Colored Girls, Madea's Big Happy Family, Good Deeds, Madea's Witness Protection, A Madea Christmas, The Single Moms Club, Boo! A Madea Halloween (and its sequel), and Acrimony previously. Featuring music by Jay Weigel. Netflix will release Perry's A Fall From Grace direct-to-streaming starting on January 17th, 2020 later this month. Who wants to watch?