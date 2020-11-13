Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Stalker Thriller 'Always and Forever' Trailer

"Honestly, this whole thing comes as a complete shock to me." What did they do at summer camp?! RLJE Films has released the official trailer for a thriller called Always and Forever, the latest film from the director of You Got Served - Chris Stokes. This looks a bit like I Know What You Did Last Summer, but more of a suspenseful thriller than horror. After a tragedy reunites Nicole with her childhood friends, they each find themselves in danger, targets of a deranged stalker. Nicole knows this can't be a coincidence. The secrets of their past are coming back to haunt them. Starring Cynthia Addai-Robbinson as Nicole, with Robbie Jones, Lauren London, Wood Harris, Loretta Devine, Rocsi Diaz, Erica Tazel, Vanessa Curry, and Deborah Ayorinde. Not so sure this looks any good. If these kind of melodramatic "we all did something we wish we could take back" suspense films are you jam, then you'll probably enjoy this one, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Stokes' Always and Forever, direct from YouTube:

Nicole seems to have it all – a great job, an adoring husband – but her perfect world is shattered when her childhood friend is suddenly found dead. The tragedy reunites Nicole with her best friends from years ago, but they each soon find themselves in danger, targets of a deranged stalker. Nicole knows this can’t be a coincidence. The secrets of their past are coming back to haunt them and this deadly nightmare is just beginning for the girls who long ago pledged their loyalty "always and forever." Always and Forever is directed by entrepreneur / filmmaker Chris Stokes, director of many films including You Got Served, No Vacancy, Boogie Town, Graduation Day, Only for One Night, Boy Bye, Til Death Do Us Part, Running Out of Time, Fall Girls, Swag Inc, and Sacrifice previously. The screenplay is written by Marques Houston and Chris Stokes. RLJE will release Stokes' Always and Forever in select theaters starting on November 20th.