Daddario & Knoxville in 'We Summon the Darkness' Official Trailer

"Girls - be careful now, there's a lot of evil out there." Saban Films has unveiled a trailer for an indie horror thriller called We Summon the Darkness, described as an 80s "metal mayhem joyride" about a group of friends caught in the middle of a killing spree of murderous Satanists. This originally premiered at Fantastic Fest last fall, and it also played at the Splat! Horror Film Festival in Poland, and Molins Film Festival in Spain. When Val, Beverly, and Alexis meet a group of fun-loving dudes in the parking lot of a heavy metal concert, they all decide to have an after-party, but it isn’t long before the group finds themselves fighting for their lives. This stars Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Allison McAtee, and Tanner Beard. Looks some wild and crazy horror.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Meyers' We Summon the Darkness, from YouTube:

Three best friends – Alexis, Val and Beverly – embark upon a road trip to a heavy metal music festival. Naive, they bond with three seemingly fun-loving dudes and soon the group heads off to Alexis’ country home, a very secluded place, for an afterparty. What should be a night of fun and youthful debauchery may instead take a dark, deadly turn. With killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted? We Summon the Darkness is directed by American filmmaker Marc Meyers, director of the indie films Approaching Union Square, Harvest, How He Fell in Love, My Friend Dahmer, and also this year's Human Capital previously. The screenplay is written by Alan Trezza. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest last fall. Saban Films will release Meyers' We Summon the Darkness direct-to-VOD starting April 10th coming up soon. Interested?