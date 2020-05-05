Dakota Fanning Flees Ethiopia in Trailer for 'Sweetness in the Belly'

"I need to know you are somewhere safe." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for Sweetness in the Belly, an adaption of the novel of the same name by Camilla Gibb. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and is debuting to watch on VOD this month. Sweetness in the Belly tells the moving story of Lilly, an English child abandoned in Africa. Lilly is forced to flee Ethiopia for England when civil war breaks out. She befriends Amina, an Ethiopian refugee who has fled the same war. Together they begin a mission to reunite people with their scattered families. Dakota Fanning co-stars with Wunmi Mosaku, joined by Kunal Nayyar, Gavin Drea, Peter Bankole, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. This looks like a sweet story of kindness and hope in places where there is little to be found. Might be worth a watch after all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zeresenay Mehari's Sweetness in the Belly, from YouTube:

Sweetness in the Belly is directed by Ethiopian producer / filmmaker Zeresenay Berhane Mehari, his second feature film after Difret previously. The screenplay is written by Laura Phillips; adapted from the novel of the same name written by Camilla Gibb. Produced by Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Alan Moloney, and Susan Mullen. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, but hasn't shown at other fests. Gravitas will release Mehari's Sweetness in the Belly direct-to-VOD starting on May 8th.