Dakota Fanning is a Band Roadie in 'Viena and the Fantomes' Trailer

"We have to behave like a band!" Universal has released an official trailer for an indie music drama titled Viena and the Fantomes, another film from Mexican filmmaker Gerardo Naranjo (he also has Kokoloko this year). Dakota Fanning stars as the titular Viena, a young roadie who's on a journey of self-discovery and shocking survival, as she travels across America with a post-punk band called The Fantomes during the 1980s. She ends up trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good natured roadie and an unbalanced band member. The film's cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Frank Dillane, Olivia Luccardi, Sarah Steele, Philip Ettinger, and Ryan Leboeuf, plus Caleb Landry Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jon Bernthal. Looks like this could be good, it's packed with plenty of post-punk melodrama.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gerardo Naranjo's Viena and the Fantomes, from YouTube:

Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride full of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival-no matter the cost. Viena and the Fantomes is written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Gerardo Naranjo, of the films Malachance, Drama/Mex, I'm Gonna Explode, Miss Bala previously, and Kokoloko also from this year. Produced by Hunter Gray, Alex Orlovsky, and Christopher Ramirez. Universal Pictures will release Naranjo's Viena and the Fantomes direct-to-VOD starting on June 30th this summer. Anyone interested?